House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have pushed through a long-sought policing and public safety package after overcoming internal differences on legislation they plan to make central to their election-year pitch. The package of four bills passed in succession —all with bipartisan support — and now head to the Senate, where their fate is uncertain. The Democrats’ success came after party leaders spent hours wrangling with progressives who threatened to block the package over their concerns about increasing money for local police departments. A few lawmakers said the plan lacked the accountability measures that Democrats had once sought after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests against racial injustice.

