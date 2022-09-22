Utah student charged for terrorism threat over football game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah student was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats after police said she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the school’s football team failed to win a game last Saturday. Charging documents filed in Salt Lake City on Wednesday allege that the student posted threats before Utah’s game against San Diego State University on Saturday. The University of Utah said Thursday that the student admitted to posting the threat and told investigators that it was meant as a joke. Utah defeated San Diego State in Saturday’s game, 35-7.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.