Ari Lennox’s ‘age/sex/location’ revels in infatuation

NEW YORK (AP) — Ari Lennox’s new album, “age/sex/location” masterfully takes listeners through the various stages of courting and infatuation. Lennox’s sophomore project was released earlier this month and includes includes features from fellow R&B stars Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey and Lucky Daye. It follows up 2019’s critically acclaimed “Shea Butter Baby.” Lennox says the new album “encompasses dating and its entirety, the ups and downs, the crushes that start off so light and sweet, but” end “in pain, misery, horror.” The album’s title alludes to a common questionnaire used by internet chatroom participants in the late 90s and early 2000s. During the album creation process, Lennox says rap superstar J. Cole encouraged her to start journaling to unlock her creativity.

