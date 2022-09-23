Breyer: Supreme Court leaker still appears to be a mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court doesn’t appear to have found the person who leaked a draft of the court’s major abortion decision last spring. In a television interview airing this weekend, retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who left the court in June, says that as far as he knows the person’s identity has not been determined. Breyer was speaking in an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace. According to a transcript of the conversation, Wallace asked Breyer, “So in those months since, the chief justice never said hey, we got our man or woman?” Breyer responded: “To my knowledge, no.” The interview is set to air Sunday on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

