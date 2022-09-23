Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd is leaning into his support for abortion restrictions and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the Southern swing state. Democratic optimism remains tempered given the state’s recent red tilt. But Democratic officials believe Budd’s candidacy gives them a real chance at flipping a Senate seat — and the balance of power in Washington — this fall. Budd is set to appear alongside Trump on Friday night at a rally in Wilmington. There are political risks to campaigning alongside the divisive former president. But a Budd adviser says the campaign is eager to welcome Trump.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

