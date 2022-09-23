Jill Biden honors Jacqueline Kennedy’s preservation legacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has paid tribute to predecessor Jacqueline Kennedy for her pivotal role in preventing the teardown of historic buildings on iconic Lafayette Square near the White House decades ago. Biden on Friday helped the White House Historical Association unveil a new medallion of Kennedy designed by American artist Chas Fagan in front of the association’s office on the square. Jacqueline Kennedy is widely credited with ushering in an emphasis on historic preservation at the White House during her time as first lady., besides helping save some of Lafayette Square’s buildings from the wrecking ball.

