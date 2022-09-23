Jurors deliberating in QAnon follower’s Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury is deliberating in the trial of an Iowa man who became one of the most recognizable members of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. Jurors heard closing arguments on Friday for the trial of Douglas Jensen, who was captured on video chasing a police officer up a staircase inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jensen was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he and others confronted a line of officers near an entrance to the Senate. Jensen is charged with seven counts, including a charge that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.