Las Vegas newspaper wants slain reporter’s devices returned

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Review-Journal is demanding that authorities don’t review a slain reporter’s electronic devices, which were seized by authorities after his death. The newspaper argues Jeff German’s cellphone, four computers and hard drive contain confidential sources and unpublished materials protected by federal and state law. Officials say they could be used in the prosecution and defense of German’s alleged killer. Robert Telles, a Clark County public administrator who recently lost his re-election bid, is accused of stabbing German outside his home earlier this month. German had reported on accusations of bullying and hostility by Telles in his office.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

