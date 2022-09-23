Marilyn Monroe fascination comes to Netflix with ‘Blonde’

Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there is still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the discourse around “Blonde,” an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional portrait of the Hollywood star that has yet to be seen by the general public. That will change on Sept. 28, when audiences get to revel in the divisive, almost three-hour film which some have loved and others have called exploitative. To Andrew Dominik, however, the impassioned responses — whether positive or negative — just mean that the film works. Ana de Armas stars as the late icon.

