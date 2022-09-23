New twist in Pogba extortion probe, with brother’s videos

PARIS (AP) — A police investigation into allegations that France soccer star Paul Pogba was targeted by extortionists has taken a bizarre new twist with a series of videos released by his elder brother, who is one of the suspects. Mathias Pogba posted more than 30 videos taking aim at the 2018 World Cup winner, his entourage and wealthy lifestyle. He read face-to-camera from a statement many pages long, a seemingly time-consuming endeavor because he changed his T-shirt three times during the recordings. It wasn’t clear when the videos, posted Friday on Twitter, were filmed. But it appeared to have been before Mathias Pogba turned himself in for police questioning last week. He has reportedly been held in custody ever since.

By JOHN LEICESTER and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

