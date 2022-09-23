Powerful quake shakes Indonesia, but no casualties reported

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong undersea earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, but there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and officials say there is no threat of a tsunami. Witnesses said many people ran out of their homes to higher ground when the earthquake struck before dawn Saturday, but they later received text messages saying there was no danger of a tsunami. A massive quake off the coast of Aceh in 2004 triggered a powerful tsunami that killed around 230,000 people in a dozen countries. The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday’s magnitude 6.2 quake was centered 40 kilometers south-southwest of Meulaboh, a coastal city in Aceh province.

