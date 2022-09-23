Taliban: Car bomb near Kabul mosque kills 7, wounds 41

KABUL (AP) — The Taliban say a car bombing near a Kabul mosque killed at least seven people and wounded 41, including several children. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing, the latest in a steady stream of attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago. A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after blast near the mosque, located in a diplomatic quarter. A Taliban official said a vehicle with explosives detonated as worshippers passed by. The Islamic State group — a top rival of the Taliban — has previously targeted mosques across the country and also Afghanistan’s minority Shiites.

