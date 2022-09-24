Opposition leads in 1st round of Czech Senate election

PRAGUE (AP) — The major opposition party in the Czech Republic appears to be leading in the first round of elections for one-third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, the Senate. With ballots from more than 95% of ballot stations counted Saturday night, the centrist ANO movement led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis has the most candidates — 17 — advancing to next week’s runoffs. The Czech Statistics Office says two candidates reached the 50% threshold to win seats outright. The top two finishers in the remaining 25 districts will face each other in the runoffs. The Senate has 81 members in all.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.