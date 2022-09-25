Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

MADRID (AP) — The Colombian film “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“The Kings of the World”) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain. Director Laura Mora’s film was awarded the Golden Shell for the best film at a ceremony late Saturday. Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for “Hyakka.” The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quílez, in the Spanish film “La maternal,” and Paul Kircher in the French movie “Le Lycéen” (“Winter Boy”). U.S. director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, “Runner.”

