‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.

