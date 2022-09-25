Japanese leader’s trip to China in ’72 was diplomatic gamble

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the peak of the Cold War. That’s according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister who spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the communique Kakuei Tanaka signed with China’s Zhou Enlai. Tanaka was confident and ambitious, his daughter says, but his mission to normalize relations with China was a huge gamble. He told her before leaving that he would resign if his mission failed. The visit in 1972 followed President Richard Nixon’s visit to China months earlier that transformed the then-isolated nation’s position in the world.

