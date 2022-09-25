Labour conference starts with focus on ‘immoral’ tax cuts

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party has opened its annual conference with leaders attacking the “immoral” tax-cutting of the new Conservative government. The party has seized on the scrapping of the 45% tax rate for the country’s highest earners as a crux issue for hard-at-heel Britons who are struggling through the worst cost of living rise in decades. Labour leader Keir Starmer says he would reverse the cut and hit energy producers with a windfall tax on bumper profits while also investing in green energy. The conference is taking place in the northern city of Liverpool.

