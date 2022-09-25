San Diego County to pay $1.35M over 2018 in-custody death

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say San Diego County and other defendants have agreed to pay $1.35 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the mother of a Mexican citizen who died after sheriff’s deputies arrested him in 2018. The lawsuit filed by Dolores Rosales alleged deputies used excessive force when they took her son, Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, into custody in 2018. The court filing claimed the deputies used a stun gun, their body weight and a wrap-around restraint device to subdue Nápoles-Rosales, who was suspected of trespassing at a gas station. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexican consul general in San Diego, says Nápoles-Rosales’ mother is satisfied with the settlement. San Diego County officials didn’t immediately comment.

