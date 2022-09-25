Unrest erupts near Iranian embassy in London over death

LONDON (AP) — Violent street protests have erupted outside the Iranian embassy in London, with rocks thrown and five people arrested. Large crowds have been gathering all week outside the Knightsbridge compound in protest against the death in Iranian police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran. London’s Metropolitan Police said “a substantial group” of the large crowd were “intent on causing disorder” and confirmed that reinforcements had been called in when protesters tried to break police lines and storm towards the embassy compound. Some police were injured in the clashes.

