Appeals ruling leaves Trump fate in defamation suit in flux

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has asked a Washington D.C. appeals court to help it decide whether the United States should be substituted for former President Donald Trump as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that had concluded that Trump must face the lawsuit brought in Manhattan federal court by columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll says Trump defamed her with public comments he made after she wrote in a 2019 book that Trump raped her during a chance encounter 30 years ago in an upscale Manhattan department store.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.