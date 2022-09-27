DEA: Fake pills containing fentanyl helping drive OD deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say an increasing number of fake prescription pills containing potentially deadly fentanyl are helping drive overdose death rates to record levels in the U.S. And officials warn that some of the pills are being manufactured in rainbow colors designed to look like candy. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on violent drug cartels in Mexico believed to be trafficking the drugs into the U.S. He said that between May and September, the DEA and local police around the country seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of powder.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.