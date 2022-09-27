Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident late Tuesday after he said his office learned the escapee had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was convicted in 2010 of killing the boyfriend of his co-defendant’s ex-girlfriend using a motion-activated coffee cup bomb placed atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino. The blast initially raised fears of a terrorist attack on the Strip.

