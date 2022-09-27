Leader of extreme Jewish sect arrested in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested a leader of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect in southern Mexico accused of organized crime and human trafficking. Officials say they removed an unknown number of women and children from the group’s compound. According to a federal official not authorized to speak publicly about the case who requested anonymity, the organized crime office of the Attorney General’s Office led the weekend operation in the municipality of Tapachula near Mexico’s border with Guatemala. Other members of the community say a second man was also arrested, but authorities have not confirmed that arrest.

