Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. His decision eases the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide more aid to Ukraine.  A procedural vote advancing the effort cleared easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that Manchin’s proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. While lawmakers are waiting once again until the final moments of the fiscal year to keep the government running, they are confident they will do so.

