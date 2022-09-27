Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have entered new guilty pleas in a case in West Virginia involving the sale of secrets about nuclear submarines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe appeared in federal court Tuesday a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing options were rejected. They now each face a maximum penalty of life in prison. The Maryland couple pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Prosecutors say Jonathan Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold details about submarine design elements and performance characteristics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.