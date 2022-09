The San Antonio Spurs are planning a trip to Uvalde, Texas next month. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are going to Japan. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are going to Abu Dhabi. The next three weeks around the NBA will be busy with training camps now opening and 70 preseason games set to be played. It’s all the warmup act for opening night on Oct. 18.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.