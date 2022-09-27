Paris Fashion Week showcasing 107 houses over 9 days

PARIS (AP) — Paris is the center of the global luxury industry, with Tuesday the first major day of ready-to-wear shows at Paris Fashion Week. A total 107 houses are showcasing spring-summer 2023 collections. Dior’s guests gazed in curiosity at a decaying palace recreated inside an annex of the Tuileries Gardens. It made for a thoughtful show of 84 looks, heavy on black and white. Writhing dancers performed alongside ribbed corsets, high Renaissance waists and lashings of lace encircling the dusty palatial runway. Sartorial met the aquatic on Tuesday at Botter’s co-ed show of crisp lapels, boxy jackets and poetical cutaways gracing brightly colored suits.

