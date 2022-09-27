Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit. State police say the trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire. The trooper remained in critical condition Tuesday at a hospital. State police say two suspects later were arrested and one is believed to be the person who fired the shots. An apartment at the complex where the shooting occurred also was searched and bullet casings were found.

