Prosecutor on Mexico’s missing students case resigns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says the special prosecutor leading the Attorney General’s Office investigation into the abduction and disappearances of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014 has resigned. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that Omar Gómez Trejo had resigned one day after the families of the missing students marched on the eighth anniversary of their disappearances. Gómez Trejo appeared to have gained the trust of the families. But the Attorney General’s Office has come under fire for cancelling some 21 arrest orders for suspects — including 16 members of the military — without explanation and for the leak of sensitive portions of a Truth Commission report.

