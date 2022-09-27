Shakira to face trial for tax fraud in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge has approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. They are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. The 45-year-old Shakira has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. The date for the trial has yet to be set.

