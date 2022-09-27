Witnesses are no-shows for hearing in Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court hearing for a Tennessee man charged with murder in a series of shootings in Memphis has been postponed after three state witnesses did not show up for the proceedings. Shelby County General Sessions Judge Karen Massey issued an order Tuesday to have the three people arrested after they did not report to court. They were to give testimony in a preliminary hearing scheduled Tuesday for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Kelly is accused of killing three people and wounding three others in a daylong, livestreamed shooting rampage. That led to a citywide manhunt in Memphis on Sept. 7. He has officially been charged with first-degree murder in one of the killings.

