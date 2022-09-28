Austria to start checks at Slovak border at midnight

BERLIN (AP) — Austria says it will start checks at its border crossings with Slovakia following a similar decision by the Czech Republic. The new measure becomes effective Thursday at midnight, the government said Wednesday. The Austrian interior ministry said the border controls are a response to the Czech Republic announcing controls of its border with Slovakia starting Thursday and aim to ensure that human traffickers do not use Austria as an alternative. Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone where people can normally cross borders without being checked. However, temporary border controls have repeatedly been reinstated in the past for various reasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.