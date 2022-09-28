Skip to Content
Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump administration policy. The request outlined in court documents comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government. Thousands of children were taken from parents in a policy maligned as inhumane by political and religious leaders around the world. No system had been created to reunite children with their families, and hundreds remain separated. Settlement talks over damage claims broke down late last year.

