Study: Heatwave led to unprecedented melt of Swiss glaciers

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s glaciers are melting like never before, an academic study shows, with their ice volume declining by 6 percent in a “disastrous” 2022 amid rising concerns about global warming and a summer heat wave that swept across Europe. The Swiss Academy of Sciences reports that the shrinkage of ice in glaciers in Switzerland — which is home to the greatest volume of glaciers in Europe — has topped a previous record retreat nearly a generation ago. The academy’s report was based on data collected by Glamos, the Swiss glacier monitoring network.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.