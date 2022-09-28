Ukrainian activist among winners of ‘Alternative Nobel’

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Right Livelihood Award — known as the “Alternative Nobel” — has been awarded to four community activists, including the head of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. The prize was given to Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian human rights activist, and the Center for Civil Liberties, which she heads; Somali human rights activists Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman; Cecosesola, a Venezuelan association of cooperatives; and the Uganda-based Africa Institute for Energy Governance. The winners were announced Thursday and will receive their prizes in November.

