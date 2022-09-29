As Japan and China mark 50-year ties, moods are mixed

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and China are marking the 50th anniversary of normalizing their ties Thursday. On Sept. 29, 1972, the two countries signed a communique, pledging peace and friendship. Their leaders Fumio Kishida and Xi Jinping are stressing the importance of their ties that have significantly developed over the past 50 years. But they still face difficulties. Kishida called for “constructive and stable” ties despite strains on regional and global peace and stability. Xi said he placed “great importance” on China-Japan ties and expressed willingness to work with Kishida to build a relationship that fits the requirement of the new era.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.