Czechs relaunch checks at Slovak border amid migration wave

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police have fired warning shots in the air before detaining a driver of a van carrying 15 migrants after the Czech Republic and Austria renewed checks at their borders with Slovakia amid a renewed wave of migration. Czech police reported traffic delays, especially for trucks, after the measure became effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings, while the Austrian authorities enforced it at 11 crossings. Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all belong to the European Union’s visa-free Schengen zone, where residents of member nations typically can cross borders without presenting passports or visas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.