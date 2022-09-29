Hundreds line up to pay respects to late queen in Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of royal fans have lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch is buried opened to the public for the first time since her death. The queen’s death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne. The queen’s tomb is inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

