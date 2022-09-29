Man dies during torrential rain flooding in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say a man has died flooding in a northern Adriatic Sea port after the town was hit by a storm and torrential rainfall. Huge amounts of water drenched Rijeka on Wednesday evening, bursting into houses and submerging the town’s squares and streets. Officials said as much rain fell in just two hours as normally falls in a month. Police found a man’s body under a car that was forced to stop in one of the streets where traffic was halted because of the storm. They say the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

