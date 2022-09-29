US candidate to lead UN telecoms agency after US-Russia race

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States has been elected to head the U.N.’s telecommunications agency. She won a U.S.-Russia face-off for the leadership of a key global agency that sets guideposts for radio, internet and television communications. The result on Thursday ended a race that has been overshadowed by geopolitics in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Envoys from the 193 member states of the Geneva-based International Telecommunications Union selected Bogdan-Martin over lone rival Rashid Ismailov of Russia at the latest meeting in the Romanian capital of its policy-making body. She will take over as the ITU secretary-general for a four-year term on Jan. 1.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

