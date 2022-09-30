1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say a teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night. The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on social media. Police say the surviving victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition. Police say several officers and a K-9 unit searched nearby neighborhoods but were not immediately able to find the suspected shooter, who fled the scene on foot.

