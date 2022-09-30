Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on state regulators to relax rules on oil refineries in an effort to lower soaring fuel prices. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in California is $6.30. That’s far above the national average of $3.80. Oil refineries have to produce a specific blend of gas in the summer months that’s designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Newsom wants to allow them to switch to the cheaper winter blend earlier than normal. The oil industry says that’s an acknowledgement that state regulations play a role in rising prices. Newsom also called for a new tax on oil company profits.

