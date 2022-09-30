Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Defense Ministry says Saturday that North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles. Ministry officials say further details are still being analyzed. Japanese media reports say the missiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan. Saturday’s firing is the latest of North Korea’s escalating missile launches and a third this week following those fired Friday in the wake of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in South Korea. No damage or injuries have been reported from the launch.

