Small protests appear in Havana over islandwide blackout
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — The widespread power outage in Cuba caused by Hurricane Ian prompted several hundred people to protest in Havana. And a monitoring group says the island’s internet service shut down again Friday, saying it appears to be an attempt to curb information about the demonstrations from spreading. An Associated Press journalist saw about 400 people gathered in at least two spots Thursday night shouting, “We want light, we want light!” It appeared to be the first public display of anger after electricity problems created when Ian hit western Cuba and knocked out all of the island’s power grid. Authorities have not said what percentage of the population remains without electricity.