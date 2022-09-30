Skip to Content
Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings march on

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there’s also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.

