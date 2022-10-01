Vehicle overturn kills 26, injures 10 in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people has overturned and fallen into a pond in northern India. Officials said the accident has killed 26 people and injured at least 10 more have been hospitalized. Superintendent of Police Tej Swaroop Singh said the wagon was carrying around 40 people returning from a ceremony at a nearby local Hindu temple Saturday night outside of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh state. He said most of the deaths were due to drowning. The cause of the accident is being investigated. India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually.

