EXPLAINER: What’s behind Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?
By EDNA TARIGAN and EILEEN NG
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Emotions often run high for sports fans, and Indonesia is no stranger to soccer fanatics. Saturday’s chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to riots, then to tear gas, then a stampede to escape that has killed over 170 people. Indonesia’s soccer association has banned Arema from hosting soccer matches for the remainder of the season.