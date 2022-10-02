French march rallies support for Iranian demonstrators

PARIS (AP) — Crowds of people have marched in Paris to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who joined the march Sunday through eastern Paris. “Woman, Life, Liberty!” many in the crowd chanted. It was the latest and among the largest of several protests in France in support of the Iranian demonstrators. Iranians and others have also marched in cities around the world over the death of Mahsa Amini and the treatment of women and wider repression in Iran.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.