Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related. The police chief says detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” after reviewing surveillance footage. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black. The latest killing occurred early Tuesday when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown. Police say he was the fifth man fatally shot since July 8 within a radius of a few square miles.

