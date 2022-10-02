Military: Gunmen kill Pakistani UN peacekeeper in east Congo

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a Pakistani soldier serving as a U.N. peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed in a militant attack in the country’s volatile east. A group of six militants reached the United Nations’ permanent operation base in the district of Minembwe on Friday, ostensibly to surrender their weapons as part of a U.N. initiative. But the military says the group’s leader started firing indiscriminately. A Pakistani soldier serving as a guard at the weapons surrender point was shot in the head. Pakistani peacekeepers responded to the fire immediately, the military said, without offering details. The wounded soldier was rushed to a Pakistani army medical unit but later died.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.